Funeral for Charles Ray Jones, 84, Lawton, is pending with Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
Mr. Jones died May 19, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 7:49 am
