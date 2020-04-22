Charles Ray Anderson, 61, of Sterling, Oklahoma went to his Heavenly home on April 18th, 2020. He was born on July 27th, 1958 to Dixie Ray and Clota Marie (Cotter) Anderson in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Charles grew up and attended school in Anadarko graduating from Anadarko High School in 1976. He retired from the National Guard after 22 years. He worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and also worked at the Grace Christian Church in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Charles loved camping with his family, playing golf & PlayStation. He was an avid OU Football Fan. He also loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Survivors include:Children: Michael Anderson & wife Shelley of Fletcher, OK Tania Huitt & husband Jason of Sterling, OK Tamara Holmes & husband Cody of Marlow, OK Tara Barker & husband Josh of Cement, OK Christie Allen & husband Kris of Ninnekah, OKGrandchildren: Taylor, Jordyn, Nate, Jason, Jayden, Jada, McKenzie, Blakley, Bentley, Bradley, Gage, Gavin, Grant, Courtney, McKenzee, Chase,Shelbee, Hailey, Aubree, KolbeeGreat ~ Grandchild: KyndalBrothers: Jimmie Anderson of Oklahoma City, OK Ricky Anderson of Anadarko, OK Randy Anderson of Anadarko, OKA host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friendsPreceded in death by his Mother: Clota Anderson, Father: Dixie Anderson, & Brother: Mikey Anderson
Visitation: 1pm -8pm, April 21, 2020
Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK
9am -8pm, April 22, 2020
Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK
Celebration of Life: 2pm, April 23, 2020
Call the Funeral Home for directions
Graveside: 3pm, April 23, 2020
Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, OK