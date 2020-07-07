Services for Charles R. Love of Apache will be held July 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Apache, Oklahoma, with Gail and Bob Farley and Gary Orrell presiding. Charlie passed into the arms of Jesus on July 4, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He had been ill for some time and had fought a long courageous battle with cancer.
Charlie was born September 1, 1939, in Tucson, Arizona to Olen and Mable Love. He graduated from Fletcher High School in 1957.
Charlie was a craftsman at heart and decided to try his hand in the construction business. He found that brick laying was something he liked, and he pursued this trade with a very high level of perfec-tion for over fifty (50) years. He was known to only do things one way, and that was the right way. Charlie traveled throughout Oklahoma and several other states working with other master masons such as Gene and Joe Warner, and Zane and Boots Cowin.
In the early nineties Charlie contracted a job through Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center at Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, as masonry instructor at the Hinton Correctional Facility in Hinton, Oklahoma. He found he really enjoyed teaching the art of bricklaying to prisoners as this afforded them the op-portunity to learn a trade which would benefit them and their families when they were released from prison. He worked there for seven years, driving back and forth to Hinton five days a week.
Charlie retired from the world of strenuous labor in the mid-nineties and found another job which he truly loved, raising cattle on his farm south of Fort Cobb. He particularly like getting up very ear-ly every morning, getting dressed and heading to Fort Cobb to drink coffee with his friends before checking his cattle.
Another very important chapter in Charlie’s life was being a “Friend of Bill W” since June 24, 1982. Charlie valued and honored this relationship for 38 years.
He was united in marriage to Donis Chlouber May 1, 1970. Charlie and Donis had just celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary. They were the parents of one daughter, Jamie Wilson, of Sulphur, Oklahoma, and one granddaughter, Katie Moon, of Apache.
He is survived by his wife, Donis, of the home; his loving daughter and granddaughter, Jamie and Katie; three brothers: Jim and Carolyn Love of Apache; B.J. and Gail Love of Broken Arrow, Oklaho-ma; Clifford and Olga Love, of Fort Worth, Texas; and one sister, Linda and Nick Garrett, of Pied-mont, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bet Benefield.
Honoring Charlie as pall bearers will be Robert Berndsen, Roy Berndsen, Boots Cowin, Rodney Mil-ler, Gary Orrell, Jerry (Red) Roberts, and Don Tyson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for cancer research.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.crewsfh.com.