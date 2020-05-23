Charles R. Jones, age 84, a longtime resident of Lawton was born on January 16, 1936 in Jacksonville, Texas to Roger and Agnes Jones. Charles, a veteran of the armed services, entered the United States Army on January 30, 1960. He honorably and proudly served his country with tours in Vietnam and also Europe where he received numerous accommodations to include the national Service medal – three Overseas Service Bars and several other accommodations. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC). He also had fifteen years of service at the United States Postal Service, during that time he received his bachelor and master’s degree from Cameron University with Honors. Charles was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was united in holy matrimony to Alma Jean Muldrow on June 4, 1955 at Phillips Chapel Methodist Church in Tucson, Arizona.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of sixty-four years; three sons, Arthur, Harold and Chuck; one daughter, Pamela; father-in-law, Kirk Grady; daughter-in-law, Vicki Jones; one brother, Eugene Jones; one sister, Dorothy Lemons and grandkids to include, Branden, Braylon, Kennedy, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Calli and Sidney along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Charles R. Jones will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com.