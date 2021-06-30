Funeral service for Charles R. Brown will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Jones, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Charlie Brown died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Oklahoma City at the age of 64. He was born April 4, 1957 in Lawton, to Harold Gene and Avanell (Jones) Brown. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1975 graduate of Lawton High School. Charlie began working in the family business, Lawton Auto Parts, in 1972, becoming owner of the business when his father retired in 1996. He married Kathy Williams on Feb. 24, 1977 in Lawton. They built a wonderful life over their 44 years of marriage
Charlie was a member of Cameron Baptist Church. He was also a member of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and enjoyed watching car races, particularly when his grandchildren were racing. He also enjoyed time spent at the lake and time spent with friends.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; two children and their spouses: Kim and Brian Davis, Marlow; and Michael and Lindsey Brown, Lawton; six grandchildren: Jaxen Davis; Parker Davis; Caden Davis; Brody Brown; Brooks Brown and Bellamy Brown; his mother, Avanell Brown, Lawton; and his sister, Donna Thorne and her husband, Harold, Geronimo; and numerous extended family and close friends.
His father, a daughter, Stephanie Reanee Brown, and a grandson, Brycen Brown, preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com