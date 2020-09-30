Funeral Mass for Charles Perry ‘Charley’ Hall will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating. The Mass may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will follow in Pecan Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Charles Perry “Charley” Hall died in Lawton on Monday, September 28th, 2020 surrounded in love by his wife and two daughters, after fighting aggressive brain cancer for six months. He was 63.
Charley was unexpectedly diagnosed in April 2020 with stage IV glioblastoma brain cancer and bravely fought against the tumor’s rapid progression in the months that followed.
The son of Ken and Helen Hall, Charley was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma; the third of six children. His family resided in Lawton throughout his life where he attended Eisenhower Public Schools and graduated in 1975. Afterwards he pursued and completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration with honors at the University of Oklahoma, pledged with the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where he served a one-year term as president, and was recognized by the university as “Big Man on Campus.”
Following his graduation in 1979, Charley joined his father’s Lawton-based business, the Overhead Door Company of Southwest Oklahoma, as vice president. In 1995, he became president where the business soon became Hall Building Products and in the following years expanded its operations to include Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was a kind, loveable, fun-loving, and humorous person who drew great joy from his children, family, work family, church family and beloved pecan orchard which he affectionally coined “The Pecanderosa.” A man of many of hobbies and interests, he at various times ran marathons, raised exotic birds, bred Jack Russell terriers, trained in martial arts, sang in the Holy Family church choir and served as a religious education teacher for 7th and 8th graders at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Charley was a philanthropist and a member of the Choctaw Tribe. He was also an avid swimmer at the YMCA where he served as a board member and was once on the board of directors for BirthRight. He was a stalwart fan of OU football attending countless home games and bowl games, particularly for matchups against the University of Texas.
His grandchildren were great sources of joy for him. He loved speeding off in the golf cart around the lake, playing with dogs, shooting off fireworks, and riding along the zip line he built to one of islands on the lake. He will be affectionally remembered for his love of a good ol’fashioned prank.
He is survived by his wife Karen of Lawton, son John Hall of Los Angeles, CA, son Dustin Hall of Oklahoma City, daughter Hollie Crabtree and her husband Bruce Crabtree of Houma, LA, daughter Chelsea Greenwell and husband Clint Greenwell of Oklahoma City, stepson Chris Fogle and wife Elizabeth Fogle of Ocala, FL, stepdaughter Trisha Turklay and husband Danny Turklay of Nashville, TN, and stepdaughter Courtney Guffy Taylor and husband Marcus Taylor of Lawton. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Makenna Crabtree, Corbin Greenwell, Cason Greenwell, Aaliyah Taylor, Madison Guffy Kern, Taj Taylor, Harper Taylor, Daniel Turklay, Jacqueline Fogle, Brielle Fogle and Olivia Fogle. He also leaves behind his five siblings and their spouses, Christine Womack, Tom and Lisa Hall, Nancy and David Holcomb, Larry and Sarah Hall, Heather Hall Strahan, and eleven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Helen Hall, and his grandson, Balian.
Memorial contributions may be made Holy Family Catholic Church or the Lawton Family YMCA.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.