Charles O. Sugg passed away on April 20, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 96. He was born in Seminole on Feb. 10, 1926, to Opal Mae (Black) Sugg and Charles Clark Sugg. He graduated from Seminole High School in 1943. Shortly after graduating he joined the Navy and was in training when World War II ended. He then attended Southern Methodist University studying psychology. On April 8, 1951, he married Delphine Louise Littlefield in Oklahoma City and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before her passing in 2016. They were blessed with two children. Charles worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 years, moving from Oklahoma City to Lafayette, Louisiana, then Bryan, Texas and eventually to Baltimore, Maryland. He was a lifelong learner and voracious reader, especially of history books. After the nest emptied, Charles and his wife enjoyed many years of square dancing with the Calico Squares in Maryland. Eventually they moved back to their home state of Oklahoma, reconnecting with old friends and making many new ones in Fletcher. They especially enjoyed the fellowship of the Fletcher United Methodist Church. After his wife passed away, he moved to Seattle, Washington to be closer to his daughter and granddaughter. He took delight in watching his granddaughter completing her master’s degree in teaching.
He is survived by his son, Charles Allen Sugg of Richmond, Virginia; daughter, Nancy Sugg and her husband Chad Cooper of Seattle, Washington; granddaughter, Chana Corey Cooper of Washington; step-grandson, Chase Connor Cooper of New York; nieces: Camille Snyder and Josephine Littlefield both of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Delphine (Littlefield) Sugg; his parents: Charles and Opal Sugg; his sister, Elizabeth (Sugg) White and his nephews: Gordon Wolf and Willard Wolf.
His funeral service will be held at Fletcher United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., with grave service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Charles’s name to the Fletcher United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 491 Fletcher, OK 73541