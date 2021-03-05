Funeral service for Charles McDonald, 82, Walters, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Walters Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on Facebook at Hart Wyatt Funeral Home, Inc.
Charles “Charlie” was born to parents George R. McDonald and Opal (Northern) McDonald on Jan. 7, 1939. Charlie attended Amarillo High School and was in the construction business for most of his adult life. He married Marilyn Lucille on July 3, 1958 and they were happily married until her death in 2016. Charlie and Marilyn moved to Lawton in 1967 and made Walters their home in 1998.
Charlie served three years in the U.S. Army, worked at Lawton Marine, served as a civil engineer technician at Fort Sill, and was owner with Marilyn of Wichita Contractors. He was also a faithful member of Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church of Southern Oklahoma until his death.
Charlie loved life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on guns and spending time with his loving family and friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; and his sisters: Ann Hunter and Lynn Kuyava.
He is survived by his children: Tom McDonald (Belinda) of Faxon; Dr. Laina McDonald of Fort Worth, Texas; Danny McDonald of Chattanooga; brother, Tom McDonald of Lubbock; grandchildren: Kendra (Jake) of Lawton; Shayne of Purcell; Maddie of Snyder; and great-grandchildren: Braedon; Ava; Briar; and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the Children’s program at Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church. Donations can be sent in care of Tonya Davis, PO Box 801, Duncan, OK 73534.
To ensure the safety of attendees, masks will be required at the service.