Funeral service for Charles Kelsey, DVM will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at University Church of Christ.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Charles Kelsey, DVM, age 96, of Lawton, passed from this life on Dec. 3, 2020 in Lawton.
Dr. Kelsey was born on July 25, 1924, to Harry and Josie Rousek Kelsey in Denison, TX, the youngest of three boys. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1945. During his studies at Texas A&M he met Sidonia Klock and they married in September 1944. After graduation, he established the Kelsey Veterinary Clinic in Lawton.
Dr. Kelsey was active in both state and national veterinary organizations, serving as president of the Oklahoma Veterinary Association in 1961. In 1954, his veterinary clinic was approved for membership in the American Animal Hospital Association, the second clinic in Oklahoma to obtain membership. In 1982, he served as a member of a team of veterinarians who visited China in a cultural exchange program. He retired from full-time veterinary practice in 1995 to enjoy more time working his wheat and cotton farms and raising cattle. He was a long-time member of the Lawton Kiwanis Club, serving as president and later as lieutenant governor of the Texas-Oklahoma District. He served as chairman of the CCIDA board in Lawton, working closely with Goodyear, Republic Paper Co., and Bar-S Meat Co. to bring jobs to the community. He was a long-time faithful member of the University Church of Christ, serving as an Elder for more than 65 Years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Navy Captain (Retired) Bob Kelsey, great-grandson, Nathan McBride, and brothers, Verdun Kelsey and Joe Kelsey.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years Sidonia; daughters: Suzanne Frost and husband, Ron of Kingston; Cindy Dacus and husband, Steve of Casper, WY; Barbara Nelson of Colorado Springs CO; Ellen Jones and husband, David of Amarillo, TX; Kathy Cain and husband, Bryan of Lawton; Becky McBride and husband, Shon of Tulsa; son, Col. (Retired) Charles Kelsey, Jr., and wife, Genie of Lawton; daughter-in-law, Verna Boller of Dubois, WY; 23 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
