Charles Harrison Hokeah Sr., 78, was born on August 16, 1942 to Jasper Hokeah and Maryetta (Ahhaitty) Hokeah in Lawton. Charles passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Charles graduated from Lawton High with the Class of 1964. Charles married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Riley, on Aug. 27, 1962 in Lawton. Charles enjoyed fishing and playing baseball. Charles was a member of the Gourd Clan for almost fifteen years.
Charles is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn of the home; one son, Charles “Chuck” Hokeah Jr. and his wife, Carol of Orlando, Florida; three daughters: Tracy Marie Hokeah of Carnegie, Charlene Finley and her husband, Josh of Springdale, Arkansas, Charlotte Niedo of Cache; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Virgil Hokeah, Mike Littlechief, and Paul Hokeah; three sisters, Alvonne Littlechief, Ruth Munoz, and Sally Lebeau.
The family will be having private services.
Under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Carnegie.