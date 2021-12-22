Charles Frank Passah Sr., 78, of Lawton, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021. He was born to Walter Passah and Evelyn Komardly on April 26, 1943.
To Charles family was very important, he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed cookouts and seeing all the kids running around, laughing and playing. He loved listening to blues and oldies music any chance he got. He also liked going to powwows, visiting with friends and family, and watching OU Football games.
He is survived by children: Maria Coronado and spouse Steve Coronado of Ft. Worth, TX; Charles Passah Jr. and spouse Nikki Passah of Apache; Amy Passah of Lawton; Charlotte Passah of Ft. Worth, TX; Sara Simental and spouse Miguel Simental of Ft. Worth, TX; Angie Currasco and spouse Freddie Currasco of Oklahoma City; and Chebon Tiger of Oklahoma City; grandkids: Tara Passah, Joshua Passah, Jennifer Passah, Stephanie Coronado, Jordan Passah, Andrew Billiot, Mariel Coronado, Laura Passah, Steve Coronado, Greg Passah, Naviee Passah, Lance Passah, Mari Semental, and Tabe-eka Passah; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death his parents; brothers: Adrian Komardley and Morris Komardley; sisters: Carrie Comanche and Sara Passah; paternal grandmother, “Passah” Eliza Ekapitty; and maternal grandparents, George and Emma Day.
Visitation will be Dec. 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with a Graveside Service following at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery in Apache, at 10 a.m. with Penny Soontay officiating. The family request that face masks be worn.