Funeral service for Charles Edwin “Ed” Jackson, 82, of Lawton, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton, with Donald Kirby, Pastor, and Derick Mickan, Music Minister of Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, officiating.

Mr. Jackson passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Lawton. Services are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, Lawton.