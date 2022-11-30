Funeral service for Charles Edwin “Ed” Jackson, 82, of Lawton, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton, with Donald Kirby, Pastor, and Derick Mickan, Music Minister of Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, officiating.
Mr. Jackson passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Lawton. Services are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, Lawton.
Interment will be in the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield.
Viewing will held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday Dec. 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Ed was born June 8, 1940, in Grandfield, to Raymond Edwin and Charlie Mae (James) Jackson. He grew up in Grandfield and graduated from Grandfield High School in 1958. Ed gave his life to Christ at an early age in Grandfield. Edwin attended Oklahoma State University. He drove a truck many years. Ed and Anna Blanche Schrick were united in marriage Oct. 17, 1959. She preceded him in death June 11, 1973. Edwin later became an electrician and worked for Reeves Electric, Electrocraft, and at the time of his retirement, S.B. Jones. Edwin and Linda Blanche Head were united in marriage Jan. 22, 1999, in Wichita Falls, TX. He was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church, where he helped with security, building maintenance, and contributions. Ed loved to travel and camp with Linda, Pam, and Lee West. He was always the life of the party, telling jokes, and always making others laugh. Ed was willing to do anything to help others. He loved to help his friend, Wayne, put up the Christmas decorations every year on Elf Weekend. Ed was an avid OU fan.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Jackson, of the home; his sons: Bernie Edwin Jackson and Pam; Michael Rogers Hendsbee Jr. and Missy; Michael Head and Lisa, and Robert Head and Bernice; his daughters: Lisa Kay Skaggs; Jennifer Kaylene Jackson, and Linda Gail Salazar; his brothers: Joe DeBoard and Suzy and John DeBoard; his sisters: Pam West and Leah DeBoard; his brothers-in-law: Elton McClurkan and Wilma and Don Williams; two aunts and an uncle, Claudine Bolton and Norma and David Wahkahquah; and his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Charlie Mae Jackson, and Mozelle Jackson; his first wife, Blanche Jackson; his sister, Peggy Cuddeback; his daughter, Tracy Worthington; his brothers-in-law: Steve Adams, Owen Cuddeback, and Lee West; his sister-in-law, Sharon Williams; his nephews: Chad Edwin Adams and Jerad Matthew Lindsey; his fathers and mothers-in-law: Bernard and Emma Schrick and Buck and Grace McClurkan; his granddaughters: Sophia Linda Salazar and Brandi Brookshire.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery Fund, PO Box 360, Grandfield, OK 73546 or Calvary Baptist Church, 715 SW H Ave., Lawton, OK 73501.