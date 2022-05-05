Funeral service for Charles Edward Fleming will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Jenkins, retired minister of Duncan, officiating.
Charles Edward Fleming, 54, of Lawton, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 in Muskogee, after a lengthy illness. Charles was born May 9, 1967 in Lawton, to Archie and Charlene (Langford) Fleming. He was a founding member of Crystal Hills Baptist Church in Lawton and attended Lawton High School where he was active in the band and theater. Some of his happiest times and memories that he shared were when he joined the Navy in 1986. During his service in the Navy, he was stationed in Japan and Italy, and served as air traffic controller for the jets deployed in Libya and Iraq during the beginnings of the Gulf War. He served aboard two aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz and the USS John F. Kennedy. He attained the rank of Operations Specialist Third Class. He was in training to be a Military Police officer when his Myotonic Dystrophy was discovered. He was honorably discharged for medical reasons in October of 1990. After his service in the US Navy, he attended Cameron University where he received two bachelor’s degrees: one in business and another in computer programming.
Charlie loved life and loved his family. He enjoyed playing golf when he was still able and was ranked 18th on the Oklahoma leaderboard at Trivia. He also loved playing board games and card games, especially his family’s own invented game, a modified version of Wahoo.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Donald F. and Cindy L. of Oklahoma City; his self-adopted sister and childhood friend, Paula Phillips of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; niece Heather Dixey of Cantonment Florida, and a nephew, Jonathon Cordon of Oklahoma City; uncles and aunts are Charles Robert Langford and Linda Langford; Jack and Linda Rhoads; JB and Rhonda Langford; Frankie Langford, and Dale Langford. He had many, many cousins and second cousins just too numerous to list, but they all loved Charlie. Amy Rhoads and Alyssa Rhoads are two of many that helped Charlie the last few years when he needed help with things as his disease progressed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
