Charles Edward Appling passed away on July 24, 2021, in Midwest City, at the age of 70. Charles was born Jan. 31, 1951 in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He moved to Lawton at a young age and attended Dunbar Elementary School, Tomlinson Junior High School and graduated from Lawton High School. He lived a few years in Houston, TX before returning to Lawton.
Charles was preceded in death by his father: Marion Appling; his mother: Lillian Appling; his sisters: Joyce Appling and Carolyn Lindsey; and his great-nephew: Joshua Alexander Cooper.
Those left to cherish his memories are his sisters: Debra (Randle) Cooper, Oklahoma City; and Terri (Alan) King, Garden Ridge, Texas; his brother: Dwayne (Tremia) Appling, Oklahoma City; his nieces: Tiffany Cooper, Oklahoma City; and Ashlei King, Jacksonville, AR; his nephews: Randle Cooper Jr., Oklahoma City; Alan (Adah) King II, Selma, TX, and Sheldon Rundel, Oklahoma City; his great-nieces: Peyton Cooper-Baker, Oklahoma City;and Ava Rose King, Selma TX; his great-nephews: EriKai Cooper and Kaylen Williams, Oklahoma City; and his brother-in-law: Vernon Broomfield, Dallas, TX.
In honor of Charles wishes, the family will remember him in private.