Charles E. St.Clair, age 85, of Lawton passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Charles was born on February 19, 1936 in New Straitsville, Ohio to Ralph and Betty (Matthews) St.Clair. He was a retired United States Army and Vietnam Veteran. While in the Army, he was awarded several awards, medals and commendations including the Bronze Star. As a GS11 civil servant, he taught at Field Artillery School and was the first person to be trained on and to teach the Global Positioning System. Charles was proud to be appointed to be an Honorary Marine “Devil Dog”. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion and wrote the Stars Program for the United States Army. Charles was an avid Sooner and Buckeye football fan, a disappointed Dallas Cowboy fan and an expert at Mahjong. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting artillery memorabilia but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph St.Clair and Betty Jane (Matthews) St. Clair; his first wife, Irene St.Clair and one beloved pet, Tuffy, Charles is survived by his wife, Nancy St.Clair of Lawton; three sons, Konrad St.Clair and wife Lisa of Mustang, Oklahoma, William (Charlie) St.Clair and wife April of Lakeside, California and David St.Clair of North Carolina; one stepdaughter, Shannon Hintosh of Windbur, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jim St.Clair and Bob St.Clair both of Lancaster, Ohio; two sisters, Debbie Tharp and Nancy Collins both of Logan, Ohio; eight grandkids, Ashley Darwent, Blake St.Clair, Charles St.Clair, David St.Clair, Lacey Patton, Shannon West, Ashley Hintosh and JR Hintosh and six great grandkids along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Memorial services for Charles E. St.Clair will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com