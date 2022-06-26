Funeral services for Charles Duston “Big Dusty” Rowell will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the New Life Assembly of God, Cache, with Pastor David McCracken officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery, north of Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Monday evening, June 27, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charles Duston Rowell, 65, Lawton, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, June 23, 2022 and was welcomed by two of his grandchildren. He passed away peacefully at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1956 in Lawton, to William Duston and Lillian Joy (Walker) Rowell. Dusty attended school at Cache. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was part owner of Lakeview Cable. Dusty’s main priority in life was his grandchildren. He loved living and raising his children and grandchildren under Mt. Sheridan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by parents: William Duston and Lillian Joy Rowell of Cache; a brother Mike (Tammy) of Meers; his children: Cherish Rowell of Meers; Dusty (Darla) Rowell of Cache; Carrie (Josh) Portwood of Meers and Cody Rowell of Cache. He was known as PaPa to 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He has many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.