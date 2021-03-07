Charles Douglas Hall of Madison, Alabama passed away on Jan. 8, 2021 at the age of 33 due to a sudden heart attack.
Charles was born in Oklahoma City, in 1987, had graduated from Walters High School in Walters in 2006, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX in 2010, and a Master of Science and Engineering from Wright State University in Dayton, OH in 2012. Charles went on to work for Boeing as an Engineering Dynamicist and spent several years working on Boeing’s SLS Rocket system. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues who had the pleasure to have known him.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Norman Hall and Debra Hicks Hall, and is survived by his brother Joseph Jordan Hall.
One story I (his brother) like to share is when we were early teenagers, my brother took my TV because he got tired of hearing it, and in most cases that is where the story would end. However, with my dear brother, he gave the TV back to me after a couple of days, having taken it apart and installing a headphone jack so I could listen to it without bothering him. It was at that point that our family knew he had a gift with mechanics and engineering.
Further remembrances and condolences can be viewed and shared at https://www.berryhillfh.com/obits