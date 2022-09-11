Funeral service for Charles Dorwin Echols will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at First Baptist East, Lawton, with Rev. Troy Taylor, and Rev. Doug Passmore officiating.
Burial will follow at the Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Monday evening, Sept. 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charles Dorwin Echols, age 76, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home in Lawton. He was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Atlanta, TX to Charles N. Echols and Myrtis Virginia (Waters) Echols-Thomas. Charles graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston, TX, in 1964. He received his Electrical Apprentice License in 1971 in Oklahoma City. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Oklahoma in 1976 and his Master of Divinity from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, Memphis, TN, in 1979.
He worked as an electrician and electrical contractor in Oklahoma City until he embraced his calling to full time Christian ministry in 1973. He served 39 years pastoring Southern Baptist Churches in Missouri, Texas, and Oklahoma. After his retirement from full time ministry, he and his wife Karen attended and served at First Baptist East Lawton.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother with a strong Christian faith who loved his family and Lord and served Him faithfully.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 56 years; children: Kelli Renee‘ Rogers and husband Wesley of Goldsby, and Scott Alan Echols of Avon, Colorado; grandchildren: Rachel Elizabeth Rogers-Lieberman and husband Buddy of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Nathaniel Leon Rogers of Goldsby; sister, Mickey Simpson and husband Terry of Magnolia, Texas; brother, James Echols and wife Sherry of Moore; brother, Leslie Echols and wife Peggy of Arkansas; brother-in-law, Rex Pollock and wife, Carol of Monroe, Georgia. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Oklahoma and Texas.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlotte Cannaday, sister-in-law, Lequita Shilling, and sister-in-law, Kay Pollock.