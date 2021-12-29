Graveside service for Charles Malone Chemah will be at the Walters Cemetery, at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Charles Malone Chemah was born in Lawton, Oct. 9, 1937 to Fred Henry and Flossie May (Parks) Chemah and departed this life in Lawton, on Dec. 27, 2021.
Charles attended school in Walters, joining the Oklahoma National Guard while in high school. After graduating from WHS in 1956 he soon joined the U.S. Navy and went on three different cruises around the world. His rank was Petty Officer 2nd Class.
He then moved to San Francisco, CA, for drafting school and then worked six years for General Electric. His title with GE was Designer for the Nuclear Reactor Division. He then moved back to Walters and went to work for UPS when they opened and was the first one hired. He later opened Chemah Shoe Repair and Leather Shop in Walters which he did for 25 years. He also went to beauty school to help in the salon, but eventually went full time with his farming and cattle, which he loved.
Charles was a member of the Nazarene Church. He was recognized by the CIVA in 2019 for his honorable service to his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Chemah and Flossie Chemah Swinford; a nephew, Zooner Chemah; and a special son-in-law, David Hegwood.
Charles is survived by his wife, Donna, of the home; two daughters: Tonya Kay Hegwood of Lawton; Teresa Rae Chemah and Eli Johnson of Walters; a granddaughter, Sunny Kay Hegwood and Jon Kendall of Sterling; a grandson, Hunter Hegwood and Haley of Yukon; three great-grandchildren: Aspen, Violet and Lowen; a brother, Clyde Lee Chemah; two sisters: Bertha Frantz and Patty Powers; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.