Funeral for Charles Calloway, 63, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel in Lawton. Mr. Calloway passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.