Funeral service for Charles C. Dill, Jr., age 95, of Frederick, Oklahoma will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Dill and Kevin Dill officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery with full military honors, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Dill passed away October 28, 2020, at the Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick.
Charles C. Dill, Jr. was born August 7, 1925, in Frederick, Oklahoma to Charles Clinton and Nancy Lou (Marshall) Dill. He attended Sunrise Consolidated #6, Victory Consolidated #11, and Henderson Consolidated #3 Schools through the eleventh grade. Charles then went to work as a grocery store clerk and a bakery assistant for Earl Marcom. In 1943, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and attended boot camp at San Diego, California. Upon completing boot camp, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. In June 1944, he was assigned to the Second Marine Division for the invasion of Saipan and Tinian Islands. On March 29, 1947, he and Marian Ruth Wilson were united in marriage in Chickasha, Oklahoma. After the military, he received his GED and then went on to receive a Business Management and Economics degrees from the Oklahoma City University. After receiving his degree, Charles worked for Hughes Aircraft Company as an executive in Torrance, California for over thirty-five years. He retired on December 1, 1989. He returned to Oklahoma to be close to family and friends. He loved all sports especially playing golf.
He is survived by his brother, Rodney Dill and his wife Reta of Frederick, Oklahoma; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Nancy Dill; his wife, Marian Dill who preceded him in death on February 16, 2006; three brothers, Billy Dill, Bobby Dill and Douglas Dill; and one sister, Charlene Holland.
