Charles William Biggs, 90, finished his work here on earth and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2022. Charles was born to William ‘Raz’ Biggs and Margaret Hazel Wilson Biggs on July 27, 1932 in Fletcher. Charles graduated from Fletcher High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and in 1952 married the love of his life, Betty Jo Brown of Cyril.
Charles worked for APCO Refinery in Cyril for a short time. After a company-wide layoff, he said it was the best thing that ever happened to him and he seized the opportunity to start his own business, Charles Biggs Masonry Construction. His masonry skills and work ethics were highly respected and sought after by many for well over 40 years.
Charles and Betty raised their two sons, Craig and Ricky, in Cyril who also joined him in the family business. Eventually, Charles retired and passed the business on to his son, Craig.
Charles had one of the biggest hearts and was known for his generosity and for helping those in need. He often came to the aid of family, friends and employees going through rough times. His generosity has touched the hearts of many and he was well known by his family for his talented and thoughtful gift giving.
Charles is survived by his son and wife, Craig and Kathy Biggs; daughter-in-law, Diane Biggs of Lawton; grandchildren and spouses: Tanner and Kaci Biggs of Lawton; Tayler and Daniel Reynolds and Caitlin Biggs of Cyril; Rhiannon Biggs of Oklahoma City, and Steven Bolan of Lawton; and great-grandchildren: Kennedy Biggs, Drydin Reynolds, Talan Reynolds, Cadeon Biggs, Gavin Bolan, Hallye Bolan and Haggen Bolan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Ricky; grandson, Andy Bolan; mother and father, Raz and Hazel Biggs; brothers: James and Carol; and sister, Barbara.
A time for visitation with the family will be held at Crews Funeral Home in Apache on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at the home of Tanner and Kaci Biggs in Lawton after visitation.