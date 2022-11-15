Charles William Biggs, 90, finished his work here on earth and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2022. Charles was born to William ‘Raz’ Biggs and Margaret Hazel Wilson Biggs on July 27, 1932 in Fletcher. Charles graduated from Fletcher High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and in 1952 married the love of his life, Betty Jo Brown of Cyril.

Charles worked for APCO Refinery in Cyril for a short time. After a company-wide layoff, he said it was the best thing that ever happened to him and he seized the opportunity to start his own business, Charles Biggs Masonry Construction. His masonry skills and work ethics were highly respected and sought after by many for well over 40 years.