GRANITE — Charles Allen Warren Jr., 80, Granite, passed from this life in the comfort of his home on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 80.

C.A. was born on June 5, 1942, to Charles and Dorfie (Shortt) Warren in Granite, Oklahoma. He grew up in Brinkman, Oklahoma, where he attended school until consolidation with Granite, graduating from Granite High in 1960. He was an avid sports fan and baseball player growing up. He signed to play baseball with the San Francisco Giants shortly after turning 18. After spring training, he decided to come home to marry the love of his life, Nancy Von Perry, on Sept. 1, 1961. They were blessed with two children: Karen Denise and Perry Allen.