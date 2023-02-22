GRANITE — Charles Allen Warren Jr., 80, Granite, passed from this life in the comfort of his home on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 80.
C.A. was born on June 5, 1942, to Charles and Dorfie (Shortt) Warren in Granite, Oklahoma. He grew up in Brinkman, Oklahoma, where he attended school until consolidation with Granite, graduating from Granite High in 1960. He was an avid sports fan and baseball player growing up. He signed to play baseball with the San Francisco Giants shortly after turning 18. After spring training, he decided to come home to marry the love of his life, Nancy Von Perry, on Sept. 1, 1961. They were blessed with two children: Karen Denise and Perry Allen.
C.A. worked his entire life on the farm where he became one of the best farmer/ranchers in the state. C.A. has won many prestigious farming awards, but his most prized was providing the wisdom and knowledge for his grandson Blake to carry on his farming ways.
When not busy on the farm, C.A. and Nancy enjoyed many things together including taking trips to Branson to watch shows, listening to music, and watching the beautiful sunrises and sunsets at their home. C.A. was a firm believer that Jesus Christ was the son of God. He was baptized and a faithful Christian, attending the Granite Church of Christ. C.A. loved all his brothers and sisters there.
C.A. is survived by his wife, Nancy Von Warren, of the home; his daughter, Karen Denise Locklear and husband Ben; son, Perry Allen Warren and wife Kim; brother, Ronald Warren; sister-in-law, Shirle Millstead and husband Chet; grandchildren: Benji Locklear and wife Jennifer, Jenny Robinson and husband David, Ilia Fields, Blake Allen Warren and wife Tessa, Taylor Ryans; great-grandchildren: Matthew Flores, Sierra Vahalik and husband Rhome, Kolby Robinson, Chloe Fields, Ryker Richard, Madilyn Von Warren, Jaydi Joslyn and Chris Mireles; nieces and nephews: Skip Caid and wife Debra, Sandy Thornbrough and husband Roy, Chuck Millstead and wife Frankie, Rick Perry and wife Phyllis, Lesa Young and husband Ian, Brenda Holmes and husband Don, Gary Clark and wife Teri, Jimmy Don Millstead, Ken Warren and wife Becky, Jay Millstead and wife Janie, Jill Reneau and husband Barry, Wes Warren and wife Kristi, Kimberly Teltow and husband Tom along with a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorfie Warren; his in-laws, J.B. and Lettie Perry; sister, Evelyn and husband Wes; sister-in-law, AnnaLou and husband Dale Caid; brother-in-law, James F. and wife Betty Perry; nephew, James F. Perry Jr.; nephew-in-law, Tom Bailey; great-nephew, Chase Caid.
Services for C.A. were held Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Granite Church of Christ located at 508 N Granite Ave, Granite, OK. Ken Hamilton and Perry Warren officiated. Interment followed at Brinkman Cemetery.