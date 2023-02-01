Charlene Mae Graphman was born March 15, 1938, in Cambridge, WI, to the late Francis E. and Elizabeth Sylvia (Hammes) Hartman. She passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Davis, at the age of 84. Charlene and James Ramey were married in 1957. From this marriage were born four children, Benitia, Jimbo, Peter and Cindy. Later, in 1970, Charlene married John G. Graphman in Miami. The couple made their home in Lawton until John’s death in 2006, when she moved to Davis to be closer to her daughter.
Charlene grew up in Leavenworth, KS, graduating from Leavenworth High School, Class of 1957. As a stay-at-home mother and wife, she devoted her life to caring for her family and seeing to their wellbeing. In her spare time, Charlene enjoyed crocheting, knitting, ceramics, playing computer games, and trying her luck at area casinos.
Survivors include her daughter, Benitia Beesley and husband R.O. of Davis; two sons: Jimbo Ramey and wife Rhonda of El Reno and Peter Ramey and wife Teresa of Holland, IA; two sisters: Sylvia Hall and husband Robert of Leavenworth, KS, and Donna Fitzwilliam and husband Edward of Hingham, MA; grandchildren: Tony Ingram; Jessica Smith and husband Matt; Jamie Hoffman and husband Frank; Daniel Hunter Beesley; Ericka Nail, and Chris Nail; as well as, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents and husband John, Charlene was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Bluford; one sister, Elyse Ann; and two brothers, Kenny and Stanley.
A graveside service will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Services were “Entrusted To” HALE’S Funeral Home of Davis.