Charlene Joyce (Coosewoon) Hoahwah, 87, went to her heavenly home, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home in Lawton.
Funeral service for Charlene Joyce Hoahwah will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Watchetaker Hall, with Cecil and Jerry Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the funeral service, at the complex.
Charlene was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Lawton to Charlie and Lizzie (Pohosucut) Coosewoon. She attended school in Geronimo and lived in the rural Lawton area, all of her Life. Charlene was a proud full-blood member of the Comanche Nation. She married Roderick Hoahwah Sr. in 1961, and became a homemaker. She loved to watch the Golden Girls, Nascar, OKC Thunder. She loved eating at Golden Corral and her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family, especially the grandkids.
She is survived by: seven children: Roderick Hoahwah Jr., Tee Hoahwah, Melissa Renee Castillo, and Myra Medina all of Lawton; Miranda Hoahwah and Lalecia and husband, Robert Wells, of Geronimo; Rolanda and husband, Dr. Eduardo Santiago of Elgin; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roderick Hoahwah Sr.; parents, Charlie and Lizzie (Pohocsucut) Coosewoon; three brothers and a sister: Raphie Coosewoon, Rudolph Coosewoon, John Hart, Patsy Reed; grandsons: Daniel Hoahwah, Jevon Santiago; granddaughters: Kelicia Nunley, Grace Rosado, Mari Lynn Medina.