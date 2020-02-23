Funeral service for Charlene Fleming will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Crystal Hills Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Earl Jenkins and Rev. Rodger Arter, pastor of Byng Freewill Baptist Church, Ada, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Charlene Fleming, 88, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Lawton. She was born December 29, 1931 in Temple Oklahoma to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Robert Langford, Sr. She graduated from Anadarko High School. She was married to Archie Fleming on March 24, 1951 in Lawton Oklahoma where she resided throughout her life. She was a co-owner of a pawn shop, Fleming VCR and TV Repair, a flower shop and A&J Meat Packing Plant. In her later life, she worked part time at the Oklahoma County Court House during tax season. She was a co-founder and charter member of Crystal Hills Freewill Baptist Church in Lawton, where she served as treasurer for many years.
Survivors include two sons, Donald F. Fleming of Oklahoma City, and Charles E. Fleming of Lawton; four brothers, Frank Langford of Blanchard, J. B. Langford of Lawton, Dale Langford of Fort Worth, Texas and Charles Langford of Lawton, one sister, Linda Rhodes of Geronimo, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Archie Fleming, as well as five brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Hills Freewill Baptist Church, 7902 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505 or the Alzheimer’s Association.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.