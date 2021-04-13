Funeral services for Charla (Wills) Mogg, 66, of Chickasha, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 in the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Cox and Greg Adams officiating.
Charla Nell Wills was born Sept. 14, 1954 in Muskogee, to Charlie Nelson Wills Jr. and Martha Sidney (Blanken) Wills. She died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Charla grew up in several towns and graduated from Mustang High School in 1973. She and her family had lived in Chickasha at one time and made Chickasha their home.
She married Donald Ray Largent and they had two sons: Donald Ray Largent, Jr. and Charlie Roy Largent.
Charla owned B & C Video and Finance in Anadarko. She never met a stranger and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing, camping and her computer.
She had several marriages and most recently she married Wendell Mogg.
Charla was preceded in death by both parents and husbands Donald Ray Largent, Sr. and Wendell Mogg.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Shannon Largent of Blanchard; son, Donald “D.R.” Largent of Agawam; granddaughter, Sydney Largent of Blanchard; sister, Joy (Wills) Miles of Arkansas; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Wills) and Gerald Ibsen of Verden; best friend, Lana Skinner; nephews, lots of cousins and other extended family and friends.
Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.
