Funeral service for former Chattanooga resident, Chad Edwin Adams, 44, of Peoria, Illinois will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Chattanooga High School Auditorium with Larry Shelley, minister of Chattanooga Church of Christ and Rev. Bobby Waitman, of Tishomingo, OK officiating.
Mr. Adams passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home in Peoria, Illinois.
Burial will be held at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Chad was born on Dec. 12, 1976 in Amarillo, Texas. He was adopted on Feb. 14, 1977 by Stephen Bryan and Pamela Ann (Jackson) Adams. He grew up in Burkburnett, Texas and attended Big Pasture School in Randlett through the 8th grade. In 1990, he moved to Chattanooga where he gained a bonus dad, Lee West, whom he loved dearly. Chad graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1995 where he was active in basketball, baseball and FFA. He was selected Prom King in 1995. He graduated from OSU Tech in 1997. Chad began his career with Caterpillar in Tulsa, and later worked in Jacksonville, FL, and Oklahoma City, until 2010 when he moved to Peoria, Illinois to work for Caterpillar Corporate Headquarters as a Digital Service Engineer. Chad married Samantha Allaire on Nov. 12, 2020 in Peoria, Illinois. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Christ.
He is survived by his mother, Pamela West, of Chattanooga; his step mother, Leslie Adams, of Wichita Falls, TX; his wife, Samantha Adams, of Peoria, IL; his daughter, Petty Officer Third Class Makennah Faith Adams, of San Diego, CA; his son, Caden Edwin Adams, of Peoria, IL; his sisters: Jennifer Kelley and husband, Michael, of Fernandina Beach, FL; Katie Adams Thompson and husband, David, of Wichita Falls, TX and Beth Adams of Wichita Falls, TX; his brother, Chad West, of Elgin; his aunts and uncles: Ed and Linda Jackson and their children: Bernie, Pam, Kylee, Bryant, Cody, and Jennifer Jackson, Kirby and Joyce Adams, Mary Adams, Joe and Sue Morris, Janice Platner, Nancy Sparks and Danny Conn; his nieces: Ashton, Abbey and Taeley West and Violet Thompson; his nephews: Shaye and Riley Kelley, Spencer West and Hunter Thompson; numerous cousins including Darla Adams and husband, Jerrell; and other loving family members.
He is also survived by his biological family in Colorado including his father, Darrel “Duncle” Kendall; his mother, Liz Kendall; his brothers: Mike Mendoza and wife, Molly; Donnie Kendall, Jim Kendall and Wes Kendall; his sister, Cristina Mendoza; his aunt and uncle, Elaine and James Martin; and his grandmothers: Pat Stewart and Butch Kendall.
He is preceded in death by his fathers, Stephen Adams and Lee West; his aunts: Peggy Cuddeback, Blanche Jackson, Sondra Adams Kinder, and Junel Conn; his uncles, Owen Cuddeback and Roger Adams, his grandfathers: Raymond Jackson and Howard Adams; his grandmothers: Charlie Mae Jackson; Mozelle Jackson, and Edna Adams; his biological grandfathers: Jackie Stewart and Darrell Kendall; and his cousins: Glenn Adams, Melynda Adams, and Russell Adams.