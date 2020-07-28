Chad E. Baker was born to Judy Murphy Reed and Jim E. Baker on April 12, 1972 in Lawton, Ok. He passed away on July 26, 2020 at his home in Ponca City, Ok after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chad started school in Lawton, graduated from Ponca City High School, and attended Northern Oklahoma College. He started his career as an inspector with Conoco in Billings, Mt. In 2011, he transferred back to Ponca City to Phillips 66, where he continued his career until ill-health forced his retirement in 2018.
Chad loved people and made life-long friends everywhere he lived. He loved the outdoors, especially bass fishing and being a biker. He enjoyed time at the casino with family and friends. He was an OU fan and was known to his Montana friends as “OKIE”.
He is survived by his mom and dad- Rusty and Judy Reed of Ponca City, Ok. His father and step-mother- Jim and Karen Baker of Lawton, Ok. His brother and niece- Brad and Murphi Reed of Ponca City, OK. His half-brother, Brian Baker and family of New York. His special aunt, Carol Murphy of Marlow, Ok.