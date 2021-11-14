Chad Anthony Wright, 44, was born Feb. 9, 1977 to Punkin Wright and the late Tony Wright, in Lawton. Chad passed away Nov. 11, 2021 in Lawton.
Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist West with Pastor Harold Gaches officiating. Burial will be to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a special visitation and viewing with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Chad is survived by his loving family to include his wife, Melisa, of Lawton; daughter and son: Sydney Rae Wright, of Norman, and Chase Aaron Wright, of Lawton; mother, Punkin Wright, of Lawton; brother, Keith Wright, of Lawton; one aunt, multiple cousins, and a host of other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony “Tony” Wright; paternal grandparents, J.T. “Sleepy” and Iris Wright; maternal grandparents Leonard and Beatrice Delgadillo; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Karen Dean; uncle, Nicholas “Nick” Wright; and cousin, Keegan Wright.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chad Wright Memorial Fund at BancFirst for higher education for his two children, Sydney and Chase Wright.