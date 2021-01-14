Word has been received of the death of Cenobio Granados Sr., 62, of Lawton.
Mr. Granados passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions masks are required at the funeral home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 from 10 a.m until 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cenobio was born on Nov. 9, 1958 in Juarez, Mexico to Cenobio and Basilisa Granados. He grew up in Juarez where he attended school. He worked for a while in the tourist offices and also a tortilla factory. He came to Lawton, in 1978. Cenobio married Martha A. Crispin in 1982 in Lawton. He worked as a sheet metal worker. He was a hard worker and loved his family. He always had a smile and will be missed by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Martha, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Cenobio Granados Jr., and April, of Lawton; his daughter, Cristina Varela and husband, Samuel, of Duncan, his daughter-in-law, Charlie Jung, of Lawton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlos and Norma Granados, of Lawton; his sister, Maria M. Lira, of Lawton; grandchildren: Sammy Jr.; Pearla; Ruby; Esperanza; Sergio; Analisia; Ramiro; Sol; and Mercedes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons: Sergio and Estevan Granados.
