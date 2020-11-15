Funeral service for Cecilia (Palesano) Green will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by visiting the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cecilia (Palesano) Green, age 83, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Lawton. She was born July 7, 1937 in Apache, Oklahoma to James & Meeta Mae Palesano. She attended and graduated from Apache Public Schools. She was married to Clayton Lee “Red” Green for fifty four years. Mrs. Green worked as a secretary at Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal with her two sons until her retirement. Cecilia loved her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, her family and southern gospel music. She also loved cooking. Her most requested dishes were meatballs, chicken soup and cinnamon rolls. Cecilia loved gardening and landscaping. She spent 6 hours a day working outside to get her yard, flowers and trees just right! Cecilia also loved traveling. Her last trip was seeing where Jesus walked in Israel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Meeta Palesano, husband, Clayton Lee “Red” Green and siblings, John Edgar Palesano, Freddy Charles Palesano, Esther Palesano, Meeta Mae Bagley, Blanche McClure and Marie McClure.
Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Glenna Cecilia and Glenn Herring, Clayton Lee (Buddy) and Lisa Green, Russell Lane and Debi Green and Lisa Ann and Rocky Carson. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and their spouses, Chariny Herring, Ryan and Kena Herring, Nicholas Herring, Walter Glenn, Shelby and Cody Zimmerman, Taylor and Jayce Green, Kara Green, Krista Green, Clay and Sydney Carson and Colton Carson, fourteen great grandchildren, Hudson Herring, Garrett Herring, Knox Herring, Chandler Zimmerman, Collin Zimmerman, Chayslee Zimmerman, Hollis Green, Houston Green, Baylee Martinez and her husband, Antonio, Katelynn Adair, Anna Grace Adair,
Crew Carson, Finn Carson and Beau Carson, two great great grandchildren, Camryn Martinez and Channing Martinez and siblings, James (Junior) Palesano, Lucille Roberts, Roy Palesano, Emil Palesano, Dan Palesano and Bobby Palesano.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist East, 3302 S.E. Lee Blvd., Lawton, OK 73501.
