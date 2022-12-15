Funeral service for Cecil Wayne Byrd, 76, of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston chapel.
Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery Lawton, under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral-Service.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whinery- Huddleston Funeral Service.
Cecil Byrd was born on Jan. 5, 1946, to James Guy Byrd and Katy Lenore Byrd (Marlar) in Hughes County. Cecil grew up in Wetumka and graduated high school with a group that went on to be lifelong friends. Following high school Cecil joined the Army and served until he retired in 1984. He was a member of Mt. Scott Masonic Lodge and Apache Masonic Lodge where he served as Past Master. Cecil was also a member of the Guthrie Scottish Rite and the India Shriners. He loved playing music with family and friends, many of who he introduced to playing guitar.
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents James and Katy, brothers: Sterling, James Guy Jr., Marvin and Paul, sisters: Ima, Alma and Irene.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda of the home; son Kevin (Lorie) Byrd; granddaughters: Corrie and Emily of North Carolina; brother, Billy (Claudia) Byrd of Wetumka. Cecil is also survived by his “kids his heart adopted”: Brandon (Alyssa) McClung; Brittany (Chase) Estep; Chip (Kayla) McClung; Dusty (Jessica) McClung; Christian Gardner and Rose McClung. “Grandchildren his heart adopted”: Madison; Mackenzie; Hunter; Ryder; Gatlin; Charlee; Presley; Stevee; Dustee; Raylee; Priscilla; Nolan Wayne and Carter. Stepdaughter Tina, stepson, Leslie, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends from everywhere he went.