Funeral services for Cathy Marie Rhodes, age 67, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lawton First Assembly (2201 NW 82nd Street) in Lawton, with Pastor Don Barnes officiating.
Viewing/Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Cathy Marie Rhodes died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Lawton. Burial with military honors will be in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Cathy was born March 20, 1953 in DeRidder, Louisiana to M.L. and Ollie Walker. Cathy was part of a military family. She graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas. She also graduated from Cameron University in Lawton. She married Clarence Rhodes and her daughter, Chanel was born from that union. She worked in the healthcare field at Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Community Health Clinic for over 20 years. Cathy enjoyed reading and was a devout Christian who faithfully studied the Word of God. She loved to spend time sharing in activities with her granddaughter, Catalina.
She is survived by her mother, Ollie Walker; two sisters, Doris Benitez and Sharon Walker; two brothers, Marvin and Lloyd Walker; her daughter, Chanel Kolthoff and granddaughter, Catalina Kolthoff.