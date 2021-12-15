Memorial service for Cathy Lu Howeth Kendall Mayo will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Don Barnes, Rev. Gary Pratt and Rev. Debbie Pratt officiating.
A private family interment will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following The Lawton First Assembly Facebook page or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kathy Lu Howeth Kendall Mayo, 68, Lawton passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born April 12, 1953 in Lawton, to Lyman and Billie (Paden) Howeth. She graduated from Lawton High School. Growing up she attended Calvary Baptist Church and had been a member of Lawton First Assembly for the past 25 years. She had her eldest son Timmy in 1972. In 1978 she married Thomas Kendall and they lived in Dangerfield, Texas. Together they formed a blended family, Tom had four children, Katie, Michelle, Anne and Chris. Then came Amber and Leslie. Tom passed away suddenly of a heart attack in 1986. Cathy and Dennis Mayo then met and married in 1993 and the family continued to get larger because he had three children of his own, Dennis Jr., Justin and Leah. Wow! I think that adds up to 11. Cathy worked at Wackers during high school and later worked for the Lawton Department of Urban Renewal as the Lawton Central Mall area was being developed. She worked several jobs while in Dangerfield. After returning to Lawton, she worked on Fort Sill in Engineering for a few years, then worked for the Fire Support Institute at Cameron University before joining the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation and retiring in 2015. Cathy loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is enjoying his presence now. She loved to worship and praise. Cathy loved to travel, she was able to visit from Maine to Florida and Alaska, Hawaii, to the Baja of Mexico. In 1997 she took a trip with her mother-in-law, Betty, and sister-in-law, Annetta, to Korea, Hong Kong, the Philippines and then Hawaii. She loved going to Colorado and Arizona. When Dennis retired, they were able to take their 5th wheel to Broken Bow, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas. She doesn’t have to camp in her driveway anymore. She is now camping in Canaan’s Land. Cathy loved to give and help others. It would make her day when she was able to accomplish that. She had cooked stew and cornbread and delivered it to homeless around the parks in town. Another year she took Christmas cards and put money inside for those in need. She loved to play games or cards with friends, but she didn’t like to lose. Cathy was competitive.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Mayo; daughters: Amber Kendall; Leslie Williams and husband Larry; her step-children: Dennis Mayo Jr.; Leah Hamacher; Katie Kendall; Michelle Kendall; Anne Shubert; Chris Kendall; grandchildren: Madyson Kendall; Jalen Kendall; Alexis Mayo; Destiney Mayo; Kevin Kendall; Cheyenne Arnett; Katie Jones; Mariah Mayo; Ethan Williams; Matthew Mayo; Aeryka Mayo; Alton Mayo; and Silas Hamacher; numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren and probably great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Anna Plymesser and husband Chuck; brother-in-law, Albert Culp; many cousins and extended family members. Please forgive Dennis, aka “Papa” if any have been left out, I am sorry.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, a son Tim Worchester, her sisters: Susan Culp and Leslie Howeth, her first husband Tom, her step-son, Justin Mayo and her father-in-law Wallace Mayo.
