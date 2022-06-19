Visitation for Cathy Ann Smith will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Lawton.

Cathy Ann Smith, 72, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Lawton.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com