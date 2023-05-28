Funeral service for Cathey Bias will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Gary Pratt and Rev. Kyle Johnson officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

