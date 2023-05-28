Funeral service for Cathey Bias will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Gary Pratt and Rev. Kyle Johnson officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cathey Bias passed away on May 22, 2023 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 81. She was born on Dec. 20, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to her parents, Lloyd L. and Eva Mae (Sroaf) Roberts. At a young age, she relocated to Oklahoma, where she received her education in the Clinton Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Clinton High School. She continued her studies and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Cameron University. On Sept. 26, 1958, she exchanged vows with Jim Bias in El Reno.
Throughout her remarkable journey, Cathey had a diverse career path. She began as a dedicated educator at the Lawton Christian School, later transitioning into the role of a licensed practical nurse. Her compassionate nature led her to serve as a home health nurse for Southwestern Medical Center and the OU Physicians Family Medical Clinic, where she touched the lives of countless patients.
Cathey was a cherished member of Lawton First Assembly, where she warmly greeted fellow congregants. Her devotion to her faith and her community was inspiring. One of her greatest joys in life was spending quality time with her cherished grandchildren and baking homemade cookies. Her faith not included, her family held the most special place in her heart.
She is survived by her husband, as well as her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Gayla Bias of Round Rock, Texas, and Dan and Regina Bias of York, South Carolina. Additionally, she leaves behind three granddaughters, Amanda Bias, Sarah Moore and her husband Josh, and Caitlin Bias, as well as her grandson, Aaron Bias; She also leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Shayli Bias and a great-grandson, Jack Goodrich, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cathey was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Eva Mae, and her three brothers, Phil, Ralph, and Kenneth.