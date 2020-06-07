Memorial service for Catherine Prince Sand will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1313 SW D Avenue, Lawton, with The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins, Rector officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Those attending the service are asked to wear masks and adhere to the appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Our beautiful Catherine, daughter, sister, mother and wife went to her eternal home on June 3, 2020 with her family at her side. She was a wonderful and courageous young woman and was a gift of love for all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She fought a gallant seven-year battle with stage IV kidney cancer and tried with all her will to stay with her family as long as she could.
Catherine was born March 16, 1974 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Her parents are Robert E. Prince and Jeannie (Love) Prince. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1992 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She attended Cameron University and later enrolled in the nursing program at the Great Plains Technology Center, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Catherine worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida for three years and after returning to Lawton worked at the OBGYN clinic for 18 months. She married Tony Ray Sand on January 17, 2003 in Lawton.
She was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, photography and cooking. She was a fantastic mother.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; two children, Zachary Morrison, Memphis, Tennessee and Logan Sand, Lawton; her mother, Jeannie Prince, Lawton; her father, Robert E. Prince and his wife Marie-Ginette Baillargeon Prince, Lawton; her brother, Edward Thomas Prince, Lawton; her father-in-law, Les Sand, North Dakota; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Brenda and Darryl Gardner, Paul and Anne Sand, Wayne and Patti Sand and Noel and Amy Sand; nieces and nephews, Avery Prince, Kaylyn Prince, Crystal Moore and husband Kevin, Darik Gardner, Whitnee Sand, Jacob Sand, Marie Sand, Eric Sand and Anna Sand; great nieces and nephews, Kayden, Haylee and Camren Moore; her aunt, Leah Esau; her cousin Ellen Weiner and husband Dr. Rion Weiner.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Jess and Georgann Love, paternal grandparents, Earl and Bernice Prince, cousin, Janna Esau, mother-in-law, Elaine Sand, niece Carmen Hotchsprung, nephew, Andrew Sand, her special friend and mentor, Susan Duncan, and two uncles, Tom and Stewart Prince.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Autism Network at https://okautism.org to assist those diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church or to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
