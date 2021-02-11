Cassandra received her wings, and was called home on Jan. 31, 2021 at her home in Lawton.
Cassandra Nevela Sanders, born April 14, 1955, to Curtis and Nancy Sanders at Fort Benning Ga., both preceding her in death. Cassandra is survived by her husband; three children; three sisters; three brothers; two grandsons; and nieces and nephews.
Cassandra worked in the nursing field for over 40 years, until she retired. She loved the Lord and ministered to many on the internet and within the community where she lived. She was a child of the Most High God, and will be dearly missed.
At the request of her family, Home going services will be private due to COVID-19.