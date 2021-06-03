Casey Deeann Southerland passed on May 30, 2021 at Oklahoma City.
She was born June 24, 1986 and lived in Walters all her life. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and playing games with her children. She also liked to cook out and go to the Casino, but most of all, she loved taking photos of everything. She had hundreds of photos.
Casey is survived by her children: Ian and Courtlynn Southerland, her sister April Padgett, grandmother, Dolores Mejia Dranger, uncle, Rick Dranger and wife Diane; many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. And special friend Darrell Spence.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Dranger, her father, Vincent Kosechata, grandfather, Clarence Dranger and her nephew, Caleb Kosechata as well as other cousins.
Viewing will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home-2701 SW J, Lawton. Graveside will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Walters Cemetery.
Dinner will be served at the Fellowship Hall at Brown Church South of Walters immediately following the service.