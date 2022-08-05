Funeral services for Casey Dale Todd will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Casey Dale Todd was born June 22, 1981 to Tommy and Charlene (Geer) Todd, in Lawton. He passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the age of 41 with his wife by his side.
Casey was a lifelong Lawtonian. As a kid, he spent a lot of time outdoors skateboarding, but he also loved drumming and hanging out with friends. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2000, and in the summer of 2003, he met the love of his life, Kristen Leary. Their spark and connection were immediate. Casey and Kristen were married on May 14, 2005, and together they welcomed five beautiful children: Audree, Kensie, Ainsley, Caegan, and Killian. They remained very much in love during their 19 years together.
Casey loved listening to music and being outside. If not in the garage, he could often be found with grill gear in hand singing to 80’s rock on the radio while smoking or grilling some delicious meats for his family. Casey was a family man, and he took great pride and enjoyment in any event that involved his children. He was a devoted and loving father. When any of his kids would look to him for approval, Casey’s signature response would be to give them a double thumbs up.
Casey’s positivity, fun-loving personality, and kind heart was magnetic. He drew people in with his beaming smile and natural ease. Casey’s genuine desire to lift up and help those around him served him well as general manager at Cache Road Liquor & Wine. He enjoyed his work, especially the part that allowed him to discover — and sample — new and different kinds of bourbon and beer. He was well-liked and respected for his steady and even-handed leadership and guidance at work and at home. Casey was a steadfast and loyal friend, and he was well known for giving the biggest and best bear hugs.
Casey is survived by his loving family including his wife Kristen and their five children: Audree, Kensie, Ainsley, Caegan, and Killian, all of the home; parents, Charlene and Tommy Todd, of Lawton; sister, Christy Barrientes of Windermere, Florida; niece and nephews: Emily, Nate, and AJ Barrientes, all of Florida; aunts and uncles: Robin and Max Murphy, of Coweta, and Bobby and Anita Todd, of Lawton; in-laws Susan Capuccio, and Martha and Victor Leary, all of Lawton; and a host of other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joey Todd, and his grandparents, Joe and Irene Todd and Daniel and Dorothy Geer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a GoFundMe Fundraiser set up in their name at https://gofund.me/50597953.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com