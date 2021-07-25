Caryle 'Kelly/Pops' Smith

Caryle Smith, aka Kelly/Pops, was born in California in October of 1952 to Henry Smith and Neda Mae Crawford. He moved to Lawton as a child, having attended Lawton High School.
In 1971, Kelly met our mother, Joyce, and fell in love. They married nearly ten years later. He loved the four of us like we were his kids. Although the marriage dissolved, their friendship did not. Kelly loved Joyce until her dying day and still called her his wife until his. He was hard working and, although he made some poor life choices, was also a kind and loving man. Kelly was quick to help his mother with the maintenance of her house. He was willing to assist his friends and neighbors. Kelly always had a smile on his face and a laugh in his heart. He is survived by his four children, his eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Kelly remained in our lives until he passed on July 2, 2021 while under the tender and loving care of our sister, Lynette, his daughter. Lynette’s love for Kelly is undeniable. She cared for him for the last five years taking him camping, to family events, doctor’s appointments, and many a bbq, all while helping tend to his medical needs since his stroke, which landed him in a wheelchair, many years ago. Kelly wanted to die in the same home that his wife and mother passed in and, after having laughed throughout the day with his loving family, he slipped into a peaceful nap, soon after being welcomed into the arms of our Lord.