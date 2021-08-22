Carroll “Rusty” Edward Huff, 76, passed away on August 3, 2021. He lived to the east of Lake Lawtonka. Rusty was born in Chickasha, on Feb. 26, 1945. His parents were Bartow H. Huff and Loucyle Draper Huff. In 1951 they moved from Altus to Lawton, where he attended Swinney Elementary School and Tomlinson Jr. High. He and his parents were active members of First Baptist Church in Lawton. He attended Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, where he graduated from high school and earned an Associate degree. Rusty completed his education at Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in aviation and business. He obtained his pilot’s license after graduation and was employed as a private pilot. He was then employed as an accountant and as a Field Tax Auditor for the Oklahoma State Employment Commission.
Rusty married JoAnn Lord in 1980. They became the parents of two children: Brian Hood Huff and Heather DiRenzo.
Rusty, like his dad before him, received his Amateur Radio license from the F.C.C., from whom he later received his Dad’s callsign, W5AHD.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and his ex-wife.
He is survived by his two children: Brian Huff of Elgin, and Heather DiRenzo of Lawton; five grandchildren, and numerous friends and distant relatives.
No memorial service has been planned at this time. His burial will be at the Altus cemetery.