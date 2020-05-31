Carroll Angus Phariss, 70, passed away May 28, 2020. He was born January 13, 1950 to Warren and Thelma Phariss in Lawton, OK.
Carroll graduated from Broxton High School in 1969 and joined Marine Corps right after graduation. He served our country for 9 years, 10 months and 14 days. He attended the First Baptist Church of Anadarko, OK. Carroll met the love of his life Paula McClerkin and they were married October 16, 1970 in Memphis, TN. They had two wonderful sons Leslie and Carey.
Survivors: wife of the home Paula, Anadarko, OK; Son: Carey Phariss and wife Jenny, Tonkawa, OK; Brothers: Larry Phariss, Hattiesburg, MS; Russell Phariss, Hattiesburg, MS; Sister in-law: June McClerkin, Covington, TN; a host of loving family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Warren and Thelma Phariss, Son, Leslie Phariss, brother Mark Phariss, parents’ in-law, Billy and Margaret McClerkin
Funeral Service: 3:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020
Rev. Lynn Bellamy officiating service
First Baptist Church, Anadarko, OK
Interment: Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, OK
Visitation: 1:00 PM till 8:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM till 1:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020
Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK
Under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko