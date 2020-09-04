Celebration of Life service for Carrol Wayne “CW” Nichols, 82 of Cache, Oklahoma will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Nichols family home at 18543 NW Cache Road, Cache, Oklahoma. A potluck dinner for family and friends will follow. Please bring your favorite dish.
Mr. Nichols passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in Cache.
Arrangements are under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
CW was born on January 17, 1938 in Stratford, Oklahoma to Wayne G. and Gwen (Hall) Nichols. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 16 and was stationed in Hanua, Baumholder, and Frankfort, Germany. Upon request of his company commander in Baumholder, he was also a flyweight boxer in the 56th QM, Ba. He lived in california and worked construction and later returned to Lawton where he and his brother, Terry owned and operated Nichols Brothers Construction. CW also worked for Donnie Woodburn of Hop and Sacks for over 40 years in maintenance and construction.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Esther Nichols; his daughters, Ginger Nichols-Womack, April Large and husband, Vincent, Susie Oakley, Belinda Vallone-Lively and husband, Douglas and Terry Nicole Fields and husband, Robert; his sons, Scott Toft and wife, Candace and Michael Vallone; grandchildren, Sidney Nichols, Brandy Dorrell, Katrina Shelton, Billy Fite, Kristina Daugherty, Terry Fields, Megan Ketcher, Doc Oakley, Angelina Vallone, Faith Oakley, Joseph Vallone, and Noah Vallone; 18 great grandchildren; his sisters, Gwen Andrews and Phyllis Myers; his sister in law and nieces, Wendy Nichols and daughters, Cindy Turner and Stacey Callen; and family friends Rick Weese, Rick Artherberry, and Rick Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Gwen Nichols; his stepmother, Eva Brown; his first wife, Phyllis Nichols; grandson, Jason Thompson; brothers, Terry and Tony; sister, Anna Marie James; and nephew, Ty Nichols.
