Funeral for Carrol G. Bolding, 81, Lawton will be 11:00 AM – Tuesday – May 4th, 2021 Graveside Service.
Mr. Bolding died April 27, 2021.
Interment: Highland Cemetery
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral for Carrol G. Bolding, 81, Lawton will be 11:00 AM – Tuesday – May 4th, 2021 Graveside Service.
Mr. Bolding died April 27, 2021.
Interment: Highland Cemetery
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.