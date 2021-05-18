Carrol David “Dave” Johns, 80, passed away May 14, 2021 at his home in Apache. A memorial service for Dave and his wife Barbara, who passed away Dec. 19, 2019, will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the RHR Arena & Stables/Cowboy Church. The address to the church is 7323 NW Wolf Rd. Lawton, OK.
Dave was born July 31, 1940 to Chester Oliver and Elizabeth Marie (Knowles) Johns. He was in the United States Navy from June 1958 until July 1962. Dave worked for Western Electric and Martin Marietta until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Elgin Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working on computers and other electronics.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Tucker and her husband Randell, of Lawton; his son, David Johns and his wife Deborah, of Fletcher; seven grandchildren: Michael Tucker and his wife Ashley; Christopher Tucker; Deborah “Dee” Tucker; Lacy Johns and companion Ray Steadman; David Johns and his wife Cara; Chelsea Cunningham and fiancé Jeff Beaty; and Jacob Johns; eight great-grandchildren: Emily Tucker; Jaemie Johns; Kayla Jones; Alexis Jones; Thatcher Johns; Kayden Steadman; Breauna Fredrick; and Rylan Steadma; 1 great great-grandchild, Zekiel Steadman; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Elizabeth Johns and his wife, Barbara Johns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center in Lawton.
