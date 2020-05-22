Carrie Bernice Cooper, 97, Duncan, OK
Graveside Services in the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK on Saturday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. with Ron Stough Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. Viewing from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Friday and 11:00 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday.
Carrie Bernice Cooper was born to Lonzo Smith “Lon” and Pearl Lee (Belt) Cooper on August 21, 1922 in Archer County Texas and departed this life in Comanche, OK on May 19, 2020 at the age of 97 years, 8 months and 28 days.
Bernice was 1 year old when the family moved to Temple, OK. She attended Pleasant Ridge School, Temple Elementary, Donley School in 7th and 8th grade then graduated from Temple High School. She married Gene Virgil Cooper on July 30, 1942 in Temple, making their home there. Bernice worked at the Haggar factory in Temple for 14 years and did sewing on the side. She was also farmers helper and homemaker along with doing babysitting.
She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Temple until move to Duncan where she became a member of Eastside Church of Christ in 2015. Bernice enjoyed shopping, sewing, cooking and fishing with Gene in earlier years. She also enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. She loved and grandkids and spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Pearl; her husband, Gene; 3 siblings, James Harvey Cooper, Rayford Cooper and Mildred Weant; and her son, Ronnie Cooper.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Nelda Cooper of Norman, OK; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Cooper of Duncan, OK; 2 grandchildren, Rhonda and husband Chris Koxlien of Oshkosh, WI, Rodney and wife Melody Cooper of Irving, TX; 3 grandchildren, Courtney Fixico, Camey and husband Dylon Ness, Josh and wife Dechelle Luttrell; 4 great grandchildren, Luc Luttrell, Bryce Akers, Innara Luttrell and Aiyana Luttrell; a host other relatives and friends.