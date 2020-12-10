Memorial service for Carrie Ann Lyman, 45, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating.
Carrie passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Lawton.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and due to limited space, live streaming will be available at Grayfuneral.com
Carrie was born on Nov. 15, 1975 in Lawton, to Walter “Randy” and Rita (Shepler) Miller. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1994. She later attended Cameron University and received her degree in Respiratory Therapy. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Duncan Regional Hospital for the last 15 years. She married Craig Lyman on Dec. 1, 2011. Carrie was always active in her kids sport activities while they were in school and was always the homeroom mother. She enjoyed reading, listening to all kinds of music, and traveling. She loved the beach and shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Lyman, of the home; her mother, Rita Miller, of Lawton; her father, Walter “Randy” Miller, of Lawton; her children: Celeste Evans, of Oklahoma City; Dillon Evans, of Lawton; Ashleigh Lyman, of Stillwater; Dorothy Gonzalez and husband, Alex, of Edmond; and Tanner Evans, of Lawton; her sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Kenny Shampo, of Wisconsin and their son, Xander; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pamela and Richard Lyman, of Oklahoma City; and her sister-in-law, Paige Bressman and her son, Jason.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DRH Foundation at 2210 Duncan Regional Loop, Duncan, Oklahoma 73533 or the drhfoundation.org
