APACHE — Carra Sue (Lumpkin) Scammahorn went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2023, after an extended illness. Sue was the youngest of three daughters born to H.L. “Tobe” Lumpkin and Pauline (Hunt) Lumpkin at Stecker, OK on July 18, 1938. She graduated from Broxton High School in 1956. She loved to play basketball.

She was married to Roy W. Scammahorn on Jan. 11, 1958, in Apache, OK. Roy and Sue had two daughters and two sons. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved her grandchildren and great-children and cherished the time spent with them, never missing their activities or ball games if possible. She began working for Civil Service in 1958. She then worked 9½ years in the Apache School System and returned to Civil Service at Fort Sill to finally retire in 1993.

