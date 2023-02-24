APACHE — Carra Sue (Lumpkin) Scammahorn went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2023, after an extended illness. Sue was the youngest of three daughters born to H.L. “Tobe” Lumpkin and Pauline (Hunt) Lumpkin at Stecker, OK on July 18, 1938. She graduated from Broxton High School in 1956. She loved to play basketball.
She was married to Roy W. Scammahorn on Jan. 11, 1958, in Apache, OK. Roy and Sue had two daughters and two sons. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved her grandchildren and great-children and cherished the time spent with them, never missing their activities or ball games if possible. She began working for Civil Service in 1958. She then worked 9½ years in the Apache School System and returned to Civil Service at Fort Sill to finally retire in 1993.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Apache where she was active for many years teaching adult Sunday School class and Jr. High girls. She truly loved the Lord. She loved arts and crafts and belonged to several quilt groups where she made lifelong friends.
She is survived by her children: Beki Linton of Apache, Cindy and Dr. Brent Cole of Yukon, Mike of Yukon, and Jeff and Krista of Oklahoma City. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law: Richard Ogle of Fletcher, OK and Bill Mason of Plainview, Texas.
Services were held on Feb. 22, 2023, in Apache under the direction of Crews Funeral Home.